WWE/AEW News: Chris Jericho gets honest about Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez

AEW World Champion Chris Jericho recently appeared on the first episode of the Wrestling Daft podcast. Jericho shared his thoughts on the upcoming WWE title match between Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez at WWE Crown Jewel, and stated that he doesn't want to watch it, as he's already seen the two engage in a real fight.

Velasquez debuts and kicks off a feud with Lesnar

On the FOX premiere episode of SmackDown Live, Brock Lesnar defeated Kofi Kingston to win the WWE title in a complete squash. Things didn't end here though, as Rey Mysterio came out with none other than former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez, who had beaten Lesnar to a pulp around a decade ago in an MMA fight. Velasquez attacked Lesnar, who quickly bailed. The two behemoths will face each other again, this time inside a WWE ring, at the October 31 show in Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel.

Jericho on why he doesn't want to watch Lesnar vs Velasquez

AEW World Champion Chris Jericho talked about the match on the Wrestling Daft podcast, and made it clear that he won't be watching it. Jericho went on to provide a reason as to why he isn't interested in watching Lesnar take on Velasquez.

Wrestling is what we want it to be, listen... God bless Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez. Unbelievable! I have seen the real Brock vs Cain fight. I don't want to watch it when it's not real, because Cain's had two matches. Maybe he's a total natural. He's very green. Two matches! TWO MATCHES! Put Marko Stunt out there, doing what he did last week. It was very entertaining, it was fun, it was exciting. I would rather watch Marko Stunt in the ring than Cain Velasquez.

