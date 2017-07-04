WWE News: Amazing backstage video of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens after Owens won the Universal Title

Witness an amazing moment between two lifelong friends.

by Jeremy Bennett News 04 Jul 2017, 10:56 IST

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens created one of the best rivalries in NXT and WWE

What’s the story?

EWrestlingNews.com reports on a remarkable backstage moment after Kevin Owens became the WWE Universal Champion in August of 2016. Waiting in Gorilla, Sami Zayn and Owens shared a long embrace with Owens saying “this is ours.”

In case you didn’t know...

Owens and Zayn’s professional links go as far back as 2003 for International Wrestling Syndicate, an organisation out of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. As Kevin Steen and El Generico, they teamed up in October of 2003 and faced each other for the first time a month later.

The heart of the matter

The video clip below is from Kevin Owens’ new DVD Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story. This DVD will be available for sale beginning July 4th.

Zayn explains the moment in the documentary as he didn’t have the ability to process any emotion while watching the moment on the monitor backstage. As soon as Owens came through the curtain, that is when all of his emotions came out.

Zayn was watching with another long-time friend of theirs, Neville, who was on hand to embrace Owens after his big moment as well. Right after hugging Zayn, Owens hugged Triple H for what was a very proud moment for the creator of NXT.

Once the clip of the documentary started going viral, Owens took to Twitter in character to say it was Photoshopped.

What’s next?

Both Owens and Zayn are on Smackdown Live; whose next big pay-per-view is Battleground on July 23rd. The picture for both could be clearer after this week’s Smackdown Live as Zayn has been feuding with the current Money In The Bank briefcase holder Baron Corbin, while Owens is the WWE United States Champion, but with no opponent yet.

Author’s take

It was truly amazing to see that moment in Gorilla when Owens and Zayn saw each other for the first instant after Owens became a world champion in the WWE for the first time. I cannot wait to see the entire documentary because Owens is not only one of my favourite wrestlers in the WWE, but I respect him as a person and a father outside the ring as well.

Owens is always masterful on social media as well, so I completely loved that he said the moment was “Photoshopped”, it’s the classic heel that we have all grown to love.