WWE News: American Alpha returns to SmackDown LIVE

Chad Gable faced off against Kevin Owens with the US Championship on the line.

They’re back

What’s the story?

American Alpha, the tag team of Chad Gable and Jason Jordan made their return to SmackDown LIVE on tonight’s edition of the show. Chad Gable, who was accompanied to the ramp by Jason Jordan, accepted Kevin Owens’ “Face of America” Open Challenge and had a match with him with the US title on the line.

In case you didn’t know...

American Alpha had lost their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships to the Usos on the 21st March 2017 edition of SmackDown LIVE. After the defeat, they made sporadic appearances on the brand, with their last appearance coming on the 25th April 2017 edition of the show.

American Alpha were last seen squaring off against The Colons (Primo and Epico) in a beat the clock challenge, which they had won. Since then, they had been off television and had only made appearances in dark matches and Live Events.

The heart of the matter

The United States Champion Kevin Owens came out to the ring on SmackDown LIVE tonight and said that he wanted to issue a “Face of America Open Challenge” with his US Championship on the line. Owens was taken aback as the first challenger for the championship happened to be AJ Styles.

AJ Styles came out to the ring and said that he wanted nothing more than to defeat Owens for the US Championship, to this, Owens responded by saying that only competitors from Dayton, Ohio (where SmackDown LIVE was being held) were eligible for the challenge.

Also read: 5 things you need to know about American Alpha

Chad Gable subsequently answered Kevin Owens’ Face of America Open Challenge. Jason Jordan accompanied him until the entrance and returned backstage. AJ Styles then moved to commentary as Owens and Gable faced off against each other.

After a back-and-forth contest, Kevin Owens hit Gable with a Pop-up powerbomb and pinned him to retain his US Championship.

What’s next?

There were rumours of a big return angle being planned for American Alpha, however, it appears that they will simply be eased back into the division without much hype. SmackDown LIVE’s tag team division is currently being held down by The Usos, who may just start a program with the recently-reunited Hype Bros.

Author’s take

Chad Gable and Jason Jordan are certainly needed on the SmackDown LIVE Tag Team division. The Usos are a dominant tag team and need ample challengers for the title picture to remain fresh and relevant. With the return of the Hype Bros, New Day and American Alpha, the division has certainly been spiced up significantly!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com