WWE News: Andrade and Humberto Carrillo trade shots after chaotic end to gauntlet match

18 Dec 2019

Andrade v Humberto at TLC

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW featured Andrade, Humberto Carrillo, Matt Hardy, Akira Tozawa, Ricochet, and the 24/7 Champion R-Truth square off in a gauntlet match to determine the no. 1 contender for the United States Championship. After a back-and-forth contest, Carrillo pinned Ricochet to advance to the final stage of the gauntlet where he was set to face Andrade.

However, that match never started as the former NXT Champion attacked Humberto from behind and took him out following a Hammerlock DDT on the concrete floor. Carrillo was eventually ruled out of the match and Andrade earned the opportunity to face Rey Mysterio for the WWE United States Championship.

Post-RAW, Humberto got back to Andrade and stated that the way El Idolo had attacked him "is not what men's do". He also promised to get back to his game and teach a lesson to the former NXT Champion upon his return.

“El ídolo”? Really @AndradeCienWWE you call yourself "the new face of Latinos" leaving me out of the gauntlet match attacking me from behind, this is not what men’s do.

I will come back stronger and go on you at any cost. pic.twitter.com/TOtsoYQyWv — Humberto Carrillo (@humberto_wwe) December 17, 2019

The strong words from Humberto Carrillo barely hampered the confidence of Andrade and his latest tweet showcases that he has no remorse for his actions.

I will not do that again!😭🤷🏻‍♂️😅😂 I will do worse things to you! Nos vemos pronto..... https://t.co/rwjLqwmzH7 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) December 18, 2019

WWE TLC 2019

Andrade and Humberto Carrillo have been going at it for several weeks now. The up and coming Superstar from 205 Live got into the nerves of the former NXT Champion by picking up consecutive victories over him. They squared off at WWE TLC, where once again Carrillo got away with a win. It appeared that the losses were ruining the partnership between Andrade and Zelina Vega but the latest edition of RAW washed away such rumors.

Although he is set to fight Rey Mysterio for the WWE United States Championship, Andrade should never take his eye off Humberto Carrillo.