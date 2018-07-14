WWE News: Andrade 'Cien' Almas' first pay-per-view opponent confirmed

Andrade 'Cien' Almas should easily have this one in the bag

What's the story?

We saw them square off on SmackDown Live this past week with Andrade 'Cien' Almas picking up the victory. Now, WWE has made it official: there will be a rematch at Extreme Rules.

Andrade 'Cien' Almas will square off against Sin Cara in the Extreme Rules Kickoff show this Sunday. I think I speak for everyone when I say that Andrade 'Cien' Almas is the clear favourite going into this explosive contest.

In case you didn't know...

Andrade 'Cien' Almas first gained worldwide popularity as La Sombra, wrestling under a mask all across the planet. He made his way to NXT, first as a babyface and transitioned seamlessly into a heel.

He gained the most success as a heel, primarily in his feud with Johnny Gargano. He even became the NXT Champion for a while, aligned with his associate Zelina Vega. Almas and Vega were called up to SmackDown Live as part of the Superstar Shake-Up.

The heart of the matter

Sin Cara and Andrade 'Cien' Almas had a far more competitive match than I had assumed they would have, going into SmackDown Live last week. It is highly unlikely that Sin Cara will score an upset victory over Almas, considering El Idolo needs all the momentum.

It is clear that SmackDown Live has big plans for Almas, in the coming weeks. It will be interesting to see who he squares off with after his feud with Sin Cara is done and dusted. Zelina Vega is sure to be at ringside, spurring her man on with nefarious tactics!

What's next?

Expect a Lucha Libre exhibition as two phenomenal athletes take stage in the Extreme Rules Kickoff. While the result may be easy to predict, expect both men to put on a fabulous show. Stay tuned for our live coverage of Extreme Rules, folks!

Who would you like Andrade 'Cien' Almas to face next? Let us know in the comments below.

