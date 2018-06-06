WWE News: Andrade 'Cien' Almas will take on Sin Cara next week on SmackDown Live

The two former friends collide next week on SmackDown Live.

Phillipa Marie ANALYST News 06 Jun 2018, 08:21 IST 211 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

There could be a feud brewing between Sin Cara and Andrade 'Cien' Almas

What's the story?

Andrade 'Cien' Almas will take on his former friend Sin Cara next week on SmackDown Live after it appears that Zelina Vega has an issue with The Mexican star.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Sin Cara and Almas have worked together outside of WWE for a number of years and were seen as close friends, but since Vega has become his business associate Sin Cara claims that Almas has changed. WWE even shared a video of the duo last week when Almas blew him off when he tried to welcome him to SmackDown Live.

We’ve been many places, traveled many roads. 🔝

It’s been a long time hermano.

Que no se te olvide! 🇲🇽👊🏼 @AndradeCienWWE pic.twitter.com/zqGm9Tsqdu — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) May 30, 2018

Almas has already made his official debut on SmackDown Live, but after a few weeks away from the cameras, next Tuesday will be his chance to show what he can bring to the Tuesday night brand.

The heart of the matter

This week on SmackDown Live, Vega took exception to being seen as the reason why Almas had changed his attitude and revealed that she had been to Paige and requested a match for her client next week on SmackDown against Sin Cara, something that Almas asked her to do.

Cara seemed perplexed but was attacked from behind by the former NXT Champion as he proved that he was ready to back up Vega's words.

What's next?

Vega has been talking for weeks about how SmackDown Live won't know what has hit it when Almas truly arrives and it will be time for the words to stop and the actions to take centre stage next week when the former friends collide on the final episode of SmackDown Live before Money in the Bank.

Has Almas made an impression so far on SmackDown Live? Is Sin Cara the right person for him to make an example out of? Have your say in the comments section below...