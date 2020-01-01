×
WWE News: Andrade reveals personal advice Charlotte Flair gave following Championship win 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
Published Jan 01, 2020
Jan 01, 2020 IST

Charlotte Flair knows a thing or two about title wins
Charlotte Flair knows a thing or two about title wins

Andrade picked up the United States Championship this past week at a live event in Madison Square Garden when he was able to defeat WWE legend Rey Mysterio.

Andrade has been on the main roster now for long enough to know how it works and as a former NXT Champion, WWE expects great things from him, but when it comes to advice from the company's top athletes, he's dating one of the best in the business.

Charlotte Flair is a 10-time Women's Champion and when she talks there are many stars who will take the time to listen, so when Andrade won the United States Championship and his girlfriend offered him some advice, he gladly took it.

As part of a recent interview with the New York Post, the current Champion revealed exactly what his girlfriend told him to change following the win.


“When I won the title at Madison Square Garden, she told me [I needed] something different to enter with the title. You hold the title to a different side or in the middle so people can remember this and have familiarity with the title. You now are the champion," via Cagesideseats.

Andrade also revealed that he is helping Charlotte in the ring whilst she's helping him with his character, which sounds like a pretty great deal on both sides.

Do you think Charlotte's advice will help Andrade as Champion? Have your say in the comments section below...

Advertisement

