WWE News: Angel Garza and Lio Rush respond following their match on NXT

What a night for Garza!

Tonight's episode of NXT kicked off with an NXT Cruiserweight Championship match where the champion Lio Rush defended his title against Angel Garza. Both Superstars put on an excellent match and Garza won the match to become the new Cruiserweight champion.

Rush and Garza took to Twitter following their match to convey their feelings. Rush wrote that he gave his best and "fought with every inch" of his life and apologized to the WWE Universe for letting them down. The Man of the Hour also added that he will be coming back to collect his title.

To my fans, family & everyone in the @WWEUniverse who supports me, I apologize if i let you down. I fought with every inch of me. But on this particular night it wasn’t enough. But you better believe I’m coming to collect my title back. @AngelGarzaWwe @WWENXT @WWE — 11:11 OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) December 12, 2019

After winning the Cruiserweight championship, Garza thanked the WWE Universe and his family who were at ringside and proposed to his girlfriend after bringing her into the ring. After he got the answer that he wished for from his significant other, Garza took to Twitter where he posted a photo of himself with his fiance and Triple H and expressed his happiness by writing that he won double gold.

I get Doble gold Tonight 😈😇 #WWENXT



Esta noche gane doble oro

😈😇#GarzaNxtCruiserweightChampion pic.twitter.com/A38WKoipB9 — Angel 😇 Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) December 12, 2019

Lio Rush vs. Angel Garza

After Garza failed to win the coveted title from Rush in their previous encounter, he went all out tonight in hopes of becoming the champion. The Mexican luchador's resilience reaped rewards for him as he became the new Cruiserweight champion after forcing Rush into submission.

Garza will look forward to reign over the cruiserweight division and it remains to be seen where Rush will go from here.