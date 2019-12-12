WWE News: Angel Garza wins the NXT Cruiserweight Championship

Angel Garza

Tonight's NXT kicked off with Angel Garza facing Lio Rush for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Rush started attacking the contender before the bell could ring, signifying how personal their rivalry has been.

The Man of the Hour and Angel Garza fought back-and-forth, with both of them copying the finishing moves of one another. In the end, Rush would have no other option but to tap out and now, we have a brand new NXT Cruiserweight Champion in Lio Rush.

Lio Rush vs Angel Garza

Angel Garza and Lio Rush had a match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship a few weeks back. The rivalry for the title became more personal when Garza attempted to mess with Rush's family during their match. Rush would walk out with his title in a controversial manner as he got the pinfall over Garza despite his foot being on the ropes.

It led to both of them trading shots on social media. Garza almost attacked Rush backstage when the Champion was being interviewed post his match with Akira Tozawa.

General Manager William Regal wanted both of them to settle the scores for once and for all, resulting in the confirmation of tonight's title match. Looking at how the match went down, it seems another clash between Lio Rush and Angel Garza is inevitable.

