WWE News: Announcer Dasha Fuentes released by WWE 

WWE Backstage Interviewer and former professional wrestler Dasha Fuentes, real name Dasha Gonzalez, was released by the company this week.

Her termination was confirmed by Pro Wrestling Sheet, ending her five-year stint with WWE.

Gonzalez joined WWE in 2014 under the name "Dasha Fuentes" and after signing to work in the developmental territory NXT.

A native of Orlando, Gonzalez trained as a professional wrestler in Florida until 2015 when she became a backstage interviewer for NXT. She eventually was brought to the main roster to conduct backstage interviews for Raw.

WWE have yet to confirm the news that Gonzalez has been released by the company, but her WWE superstar page is no longer available as well as a video posted on her Instagram where she claims she had an "interesting couple of days."

She hasn't been added to the Alumni section of the WWE Superstars website yet, but probably will be added when the news is confirmed by the company.

Gonzalez's career as a backstage interviewer and her life before WWE was far more memorable than her short-lived career as a professional wrestler.

A NXT house show in Largo, Florida was the home of her in-ring debut as a WWE Superstar, teaming with Dana Brooke and the current Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch against Alexa Bliss, Carmella and fellow former WWE superstar Devin Taylor.

She also appeared as part of Tyler Breeze's entrance at NXT Takeover: Unstoppable in May 2015.

Prior to coming to WWE, Gonzalez graduated from of the University of Central Florida where she studied microbiology and molecular biology and was a swimmer, diver, gymnast and a fitness model prior to injuring her knee and joining WWE.

“WWE is such a large and amazing company. I’m looking forward to the endless amount of possibilities it presents," Gonzalez said in a 2015 interview after accepting her new role as an announcer.

