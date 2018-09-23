WWE News: Another Big Match Announced For RAW This Week

Are you excited about this big RAW match?

What's the story?

Brie Bella is a superstar who's been a part of the ongoing storylines on both RAW and SmackDown Live recently. WWE has announced that she will be part of a massive match on RAW this week.

Bella will take on the leader of the Riott Squad, Ruby Riott, in what should be a big match. And this is not the only big match happening on RAW this week either!

In case you didn't know...

This past week on RAW, Ronda Rousey put her RAW Women's Championship on the line in an open challenge. Natalya seemed to accept the challenge, but she did not turn up for a while even when her music hit.

It turned out that The Riott Squad had attacked her in the backstage area. The Bella Twins would then show up to help Ronda Rousey out. And this was the set up for the big match on this week's show.

The heart of the matter

This was the official communication that WWE put out pertaining to the match:

The two trios will meet at WWE Super Show-Down, but first, Ruby Riott will go one-on-one with Brie Bella on Raw. Who will pick up momentum ahead of their Six-Woman Tag Team Match? And will the Raw Women’s Champion and Nikki Bella once again find themselves at odds with The Riott Squad? Find out on Raw, airing live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Will Brie Bella pick up a win to the delight of the audience in the arena? Or will Ruby Riott be the victor in this particular situation?

What's next?

The Bella Twins team up with Ronda Rousey to take on The Riott Squad at Super Show-Down in Melbourne. This match is supposed to be the set up for the eventual Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella match at Evolution. RAW will be fantastic this week, in all likelihood.

