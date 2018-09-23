Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Another Big Match Announced For RAW This Week

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
1.47K   //    23 Sep 2018, 09:43 IST

Are you excited about this big RAW match?
Are you excited about this big RAW match?

What's the story?

Brie Bella is a superstar who's been a part of the ongoing storylines on both RAW and SmackDown Live recently. WWE has announced that she will be part of a massive match on RAW this week.

Bella will take on the leader of the Riott Squad, Ruby Riott, in what should be a big match. And this is not the only big match happening on RAW this week either!

In case you didn't know...

This past week on RAW, Ronda Rousey put her RAW Women's Championship on the line in an open challenge. Natalya seemed to accept the challenge, but she did not turn up for a while even when her music hit.

It turned out that The Riott Squad had attacked her in the backstage area. The Bella Twins would then show up to help Ronda Rousey out. And this was the set up for the big match on this week's show.

The heart of the matter

This was the official communication that WWE put out pertaining to the match:

The two trios will meet at WWE Super Show-Down, but first, Ruby Riott will go one-on-one with Brie Bella on Raw. Who will pick up momentum ahead of their Six-Woman Tag Team Match? And will the Raw Women’s Champion and Nikki Bella once again find themselves at odds with The Riott Squad? Find out on Raw, airing live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Will Brie Bella pick up a win to the delight of the audience in the arena? Or will Ruby Riott be the victor in this particular situation?

What's next?

The Bella Twins team up with Ronda Rousey to take on The Riott Squad at Super Show-Down in Melbourne. This match is supposed to be the set up for the eventual Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella match at Evolution. RAW will be fantastic this week, in all likelihood.

Are you guys a fan of the Bella Twins? Let us know in the comments below.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Riott Squad Brie Bella Ruby Riot
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
Best and Worst of RAW - 2 July, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW- 30th July, 2018
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why the RAW women's division is in such a sad...
RELATED STORY
Monday Night Raw Recap (6th August 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 things that shouldn't have happened on RAW - 28th May,...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Injured Superstar Returns at Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Update on plans for Bayley's feud with...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Ruby Riott's knee injury, and...
RELATED STORY
WWE Instagram Recap: Liv Morgan Posts A Picture Without...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW- 25th June, 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us