WWE News: Big Match Announced For RAW This Week

IThis match could potentially be off the charts

What's the story?

This past week on RAW, we saw that Bobby Lashley had a partner by his side to take on Kevin Owens and Elias. Lio Rush unleashed a dazzling display of moves that left the audience awestruck.

The match has been made official for this week. Bobby Lashley and Elias will take each other on in a huge singles match.

In case you didn't know...

Kevin Owens recently quit the company at the conclusion of his big Intercontinental Championship match with Seth Rollins. But he came back only a week later to seek revenge on Lashley for injuring his best friend, Sami Zayn.

Now, we've seen the oddball pairing of Lashley with Lio Rush from 205 Live. With Lashley's strength and Rush's athleticism, the two men make a unique pair. How will Lashley fare when he goes up against Elias this week?

The heart of the matter

This was the official communication sent out by WWE about this match:

WWE.com has now learned that that Lashley will go one-on-one with Elias this Monday night. Considering that KO still has carte blanche and that he and the strumming Superstar have something to prove, it’s a safe bet that they will be better prepared for Lashley & Rush this time around. But, will it be enough?

Both Bobby Lashley and Elias need a big win to get back into the scheme of things. Lashley was red hot when he pinned Roman Reigns but has subsequently fallen down the ranks. As for Elias, while he's had segments with a variety of WWE legends, he's not been in a real program for a while.

What's next?

Lashley teams up with John Cena to take on Kevin Owens and Elias at Super Show-Down in Melbourne. This will be Cena's big return to action. We really haven't seen him in action since the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Who do you think will win? Lashley or Elias?