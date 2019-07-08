WWE News: Another big sign that Sasha Banks' TV return is imminent

What's the story?

Former WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks has been the subject of much speculation over the past few months, as The Boss reportedly walked away from WWE TV following WrestleMania 35.

Reports have surfaced over the past couple weeks that Sasha Banks appears to be on track to make a WWE TV return in the near future, with Sportskeeda reporting earlier today that Banks is appearing on advertisements for this year's SummerSlam PPV.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks and Bayley were crowned the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions but lost the titles at WrestleMania 35 after just a brief run with the new gold.

Following the Tag Team Title loss, rumours began circulating that Sasha Banks was unhappy with WWE's decision to take the titles off her and Bayley so soon after they had won the newly introduced belts. Since the loss, Sasha Banks disappeared from WWE TV, with reports furthering that creative frustration was the reason why The Boss decided to step away from the ring.

The heart of the matter

With new reports claiming Sasha Banks is working towards a possible return to the ring in WWE, we noted earlier today that Banks is currently appearing on advertisements for this year's SummerSlam PPV taking place in August.

Additionally, The Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL is now advertising Sasha Banks for the July 22nd episode of WWE Raw, and below is the official arena website advertising talent for the show:

"AJ Styles; Braun Strowman; Bobby Lashley; United States Champion Samoa Joe; The Miz; Rey Mysterio Alexa Bliss; Sasha Banks; Ricochet; The Usos; The Revival Robert Roode; EC3 & many more".

What's next?

WWE has yet to make an official announcement regarding the status and in-ring return of Sasha Banks, so the advertisements for SummerSlam and Raw do not confirm that Banks will indeed be appearing at the events. As always, WWE has a strict "card is subject to change" policy, meaning things can change at any time between now and the scheduled events.

