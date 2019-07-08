WWE News: Former women's champion advertised for SummerSlam

What’s the story?

Sasha Banks is reportedly on her way back to WWE after her hiatus from the company, and it looks like she will have a match at SummerSlam. A local advertising has her featured on it and rumours floating around state that her return is imminent.

In case you didn’t know…

Sasha Banks has been on a break since WrestleMania, and it looks like she is on her way back. Reports suggested that she was looking to leave WWE as she was not happy with the creative and her tweets during All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing made things worse.

However, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue reported that at no point was there any truth in the rumours related to Banks. She was just on a break, and all the rumours of her throwing tantrum after dropping the title to The IIconics were squashed.

Last month, she was spotted training with a WWE official, and now, advertisements have started featuring her. She has been on working off the camera as well and earlier reports claimed that she was working for WWE 2K20

The heart of the matter

Sasha Banks, along with the returning Rey Mysterio and Randy Ordon on the SummerSlam advertisement

WWE pay-per-view, SummerSlam, is set to take place in Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada on 11th August 2019. Sasha Banks seems likely to get back to in-ring action soon as she has been featured on the advertisement for the pay-per-view.

Rey Mysterio, who returns from injury today, and the currently injured Randy Orton also feature on the advertisement along with top names like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and AJ Styles.

What’s next?

WWE have Extreme Rules pay-per-view coming up this Sunday, and it looks like Banks will be returning to WWE TV in the coming weeks. The rumoured matches are already making SummerSlam a must-not-miss PPV!