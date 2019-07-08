×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Former women's champion advertised for SummerSlam

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.14K   //    08 Jul 2019, 21:37 IST

Image result for summer slam wwe logo

What’s the story?

Sasha Banks is reportedly on her way back to WWE after her hiatus from the company, and it looks like she will have a match at SummerSlam. A local advertising has her featured on it and rumours floating around state that her return is imminent.

In case you didn’t know…

Sasha Banks has been on a break since WrestleMania, and it looks like she is on her way back. Reports suggested that she was looking to leave WWE as she was not happy with the creative and her tweets during All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing made things worse.

However, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue reported that at no point was there any truth in the rumours related to Banks. She was just on a break, and all the rumours of her throwing tantrum after dropping the title to The IIconics were squashed.

Last month, she was spotted training with a WWE official, and now, advertisements have started featuring her. She has been on working off the camera as well and earlier reports claimed that she was working for WWE 2K20

The heart of the matter

Sasha Banks, along with the returning Rey Mysterio and Randy Ordon on the SummerSlam advertisement
Sasha Banks, along with the returning Rey Mysterio and Randy Ordon on the SummerSlam advertisement

WWE pay-per-view, SummerSlam, is set to take place in Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada on 11th August 2019. Sasha Banks seems likely to get back to in-ring action soon as she has been featured on the advertisement for the pay-per-view.

Rey Mysterio, who returns from injury today, and the currently injured Randy Orton also feature on the advertisement along with top names like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and AJ Styles.

What’s next?

WWE have Extreme Rules pay-per-view coming up this Sunday, and it looks like Banks will be returning to WWE TV in the coming weeks. The rumoured matches are already making SummerSlam a must-not-miss PPV!

Tags:
WWE SummerSlam 2019 Sasha Banks
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Details on The Undertaker's possible SummerSlam 2019 opponent
RELATED STORY
10 Most Shocking WWE SummerSlam Moments
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Bookings: SummerSlam 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Possible main events for WWE SummerSlam 2019
RELATED STORY
9 early SummerSlam 2018 predictions
RELATED STORY
5 Babyfaces who should turn heel before SummerSlam 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Another Huge Title Match Announced For SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
How WWE SummerSlam 2018 succeeded at storytelling
RELATED STORY
SK's Take on a huge match that WWE could be planning for SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
Reliving Summerslam 2003: Fifteen years on
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us