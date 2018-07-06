WWE News: Another huge match has been added to Extreme Rules

Balor and Corbin will collide at Extreme Rules

What's the story?

Finn Balor and Baron Corbin have had a number of back and forths over the past few weeks and now it's been made official that the duo will collide at WWE's Extreme Rules.

In case you didn't know...

Extreme Rules is less than two weeks away, and the card is already taking shape with seven Championship matches announced for the show in Pittsburgh on July 15th.

The show is WWE's final stop on the road to SummerSlam and will push forward many feuds ahead of the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Balor and Corbin have had a number of issues over the past few weeks and even had a verbal confrontation this week which has obviously led to this match.

The heart of the matter

Corbin and Balor first crossed paths a few weeks ago when they teamed up to take on Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman on Raw. Following the match, Balor shared an image online that showed that he had suffered a bruise in quite an uncomfortable place as part of the match.

According to @BaronCorbinWWE ‘I bruise easy’ !!

Well how about you kiss my red white and blue ASS! pic.twitter.com/J5SbYZeeB5 — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) July 4, 2018

This week on Raw the 'Constable' demanded an apology from Balor before the inaugural Universal Champion then attacked him.

It was made obvious that these two stars would have to come to blows at some point and Cathy Kelley recently announced that it would be at Extreme Rules.

What's next?

With just one week left until Extreme Rules, it's likely that there could be a stipulation added to the match since there aren't many gimmick matches on the card already.

Are you happy to see Corbin and Balor given a singles match at Extreme Rules? Have your say in the comments.