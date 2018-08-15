WWE News: Another Title Match Added to SummerSlam

Israel Lutete FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 869 // 15 Aug 2018, 04:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Revival seem primed to capture championship gold in WWE

What's the story?

On this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, The B-Team successfully defended their RAW tag team titles against The Deleters of Worlds and The Revival in a triple threat tag team match.

Curtis Axel pinned Bray Wyatt thanks to a shatter machine from The Revival to win the match, since The Revival were not the legal men in the match. Subsequently, The Revival were given a title shot.

In case you didn't know...

Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, The B-Team, defeated Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt at WWE Extreme Rules to capture the RAW Tag Team Titles.

They successfully defended their titles in a rematch the following night on RAW; and they also defended their titles in a triple threat tag team match on this week's episode of RAW.

The B-Team are currently scheduled to defend their titles at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

In this week's triple threat tag team match on RAW, Curtis Axel pinned Bray Wyatt to get his team the win, following a shatter machine from The Revival.

They were not the legal men in the ring at the time, and this allowed Axel to sneak in and get the pinfall victory.

However, it was announced by the WWE that The Revival will indeed face The B-Team for the titles on Sunday during the SummerSlam Kickoff show.

With this addition, 9 championship matches have been announced for SummerSlam, with the Cruiserweight title and RAW tag team titles being defended on the kick off show this Sunday.

The Revival are no doubt a great tag team and could likely win the Raw Tag Team Championships this Sunday.

What's next?

The Revival will go on to SummerSlam this Sunday where they will face current champions Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas for the RAW Tag Team Titles.

If The Revival does win the championships, this will make them one of the most dominant tag team on RAW--following which, they will probably go on to defend the titles against The B-Team in a rematch the following night on RAW or at the following PPV.

What are your thoughts the the match? Sound off in the comments!