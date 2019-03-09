×
WWE News: Another Undertaker appearance announced

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
932   //    09 Mar 2019, 13:23 IST

The Undertaker
The Undertaker

What's the story?

WWE legend The Undertaker has seemingly retired from the ring. Since his retirement, The Deadman now has a Twitter account representing him and also has been making a number of appearances outside the WWE. Another appearance just got added to that list.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker's last WWE match was at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia where he teamed up with his 'brother' Kane to face Triple H and Shawn Michaels. It looks like The Undertaker may have retired from the ring although this hasn't been fully confirmed.

ALSO READ: 4 Times Brock Lesnar broke WWE rules and was allowed to get away with it

The heart of the matter

Another appearance by The Undertaker outside the WWE has been announced. 'The Deadman' will be making an appearance at Baybrook Hall in Friendswood, Texas. Tickets cost between $50 and $150 for fans.

The Undertaker also gave another out of character interview recently as he sat down with pastor Ed Jones. Undertaker revealed how much his wife Michelle McCool played a part in his success:

“As you can imagine, you get exposed to a lot of different things because of what you do. I lived a pretty excessive lifestyle and I believed in God but I wasn’t living my life for God and somehow or another – I’m gonna get choked up. She’s awesome. Finally, she realized that I was not satan so we ended up dating and eventually she comes to Austin [Texas].” H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

What's next?

There have been rumours that The Undertaker could be wrestling at WWE's next event in Saudi Arabia later this year. However, as of the time of writing, it still looks like The Undertaker is still retired from the ring and will not be at the next Saudi Arabia show. Things could still change though.

