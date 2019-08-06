WWE News: Another update regarding Roman Reigns' attack on SmackDown Live

Roman Reigns

What's the story?

As WWE continues the investigation of what exactly happened at WWE SmackDown Live regarding the apparent accident where Roman Reigns had scaffolding, lighting equipment, boxes, and more fall on him, more updates continue to emerge.

WWE has provided yet another update with regards to their investigation of the incident, where they have been able to conclude that the regular forklift driver was not at work that day and thus the identity of the person concerned continues to remain a mystery.

In case you didn't know...

At WWE SmackDown Live last week, Roman Reigns was walking in the backstage area as he was approaching Kayla Braxton. He was scheduled at the end of the show, to announce whom he wanted to challenge to a WWE match at SummerSlam.

Unfortunately for him, the announcement could never take place. In a matter of moments scaffolding, lighting rigs, and boxes all fell on and around him, resulting in him being buried under them.

He was able to emerge without serious injuries, although he was shaken. Since then, he has announced that according to him it seemed to be nothing more than an accident and that was what he was ready to believe until proved otherwise.

The heart of the matter

It appears that proof might be emerging as far as the incident is concerned. WWE has posted an update on their website regarding the matter.

"As a part of an ongoing investigation, it has been discovered that WWE’s regular forklift operator had taken the day off from work due to illness."

UPDATE: As a part of an ongoing investigation into the #SDLive incident involving @WWERomanReigns, it has been discovered that WWE’s regular forklift operator had taken the day off from work due to illness. https://t.co/qasJ1ODUVV — WWE (@WWE) August 5, 2019

What's next?

Given this update, it appears that there is a suspicion that someone could have taken advantage of the absence of the regular operator and attacked Reigns. This week might see the reveal of the person responsible.