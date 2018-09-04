WWE News: Another WWE Legend returning to RAW next week

The Deadman refused to let Shawn Michaels walk away easy tonight

As Shawn Michaels stood in the middle of the ring on Monday Night Raw to make his prediction for the Triple H - Undertaker match at WWE Super Show-Down, a familiar sound echoed through the arena.

The bell tolled for the Heartbreak Kid, as The Undertaker appeared to address him. The Deadman questioned the judgment of Shawn Michaels, claiming that he chose Triple H because of their friendship. HBK didn't take that sitting down, instead, getting in the face of the Undertaker. Shawn said that he respected the Phenom, which is one of the reasons why he never returned to in-ring competition after he retired.

Because of that respect, Shawn wouldn't pick Triple H due to their friendship, but because he believes deep down that The Cerebral Assassin has what it takes to bury the Deadman in Melbourne, Australia.

The Undertaker responded, reminding the Icon that he waged war with both him and Triple H over the decades that they worked in the WWE. He took everything they had to offer in their prime, and he can take whatever Triple H can dish out now. Taker then said that if Shawn ever came out of retirement, it would be to challenge him one more time, but he would fail yet again. And he plans on putting Triple H down one more time at WWE Super Show-Down.

It was revealed later on in the night on the WWE's official Twitter page that Triple H would return on next week's edition of Monday Night Raw, as he plans on responding to the threats of the Deadman.

What will the Game have in store for The Undertaker? Does Triple H have a full proof plan to bury the Phenom once and for all? Tune in to Monday Night Raw next week to find out!

Who is your pick to walk out of Melbourne with their arm raised high; Triple H or The Undertaker?