WWE News: Bobby Lashley drops surprising hint on his WWE future

Lashley would love to have a return to Bellator

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar has teased a return to UFC after his appearance at UFC 226, where he confronted champion Daniel Cormier.

But there may be another WWE Superstar who could move to MMA to have one final bout - Bobby Lashley.

In case you didn't know...

Lashley fought in Bellator a few years ago with his last fight coming three years ago at Bellator 162 against Josh Appelt, which he won. He has a 16-2 record in MMA, having fought in Bellator, Super Fight League, and Strike Force, to name a few.

At WrestleMania 35, Lashley lost the Intercontinental title to "The Demon" Finn Balor, which was the penultimate match of the night. Lashley returned to the WWE in 2018 after a decade long stint away from WWE.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony last weekend, Lashley spoke about how he will have a few more fights in MMA before he hangs up his boots. He revealed that he is still under contract with Bellator and that he may have a few fights after SummerSlam.

"I think I am still probably going to do a couple more before it's all said and done. I am still under contract at Bellator also, and if I go back I will give them a call and possibly go after (Ryan) Bader. I don't want to wait too long, time is ticking.

"I feel great. My body is 100% so I think maybe this summer, maybe after SummerSlam," said Lashley at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

What's next?

Lashley has revealed in many interviews that he wants to face Brock Lesnar in the WWE ring, and perhaps that could be the next program for The Beast if he does return to the ring.

