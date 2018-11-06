WWE News: AOP defeat Seth Rollins to win Raw Tag Team Championships

Ladies and Gentlemen, your new Raw Tag Team Champions!

What's the story?

The Tag Team Championships were defended on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw and resulted in new tag team champions winning the titles.

Rezar and Akam of AOP defeated Seth Rollins to win the Raw Tag Team Championships earlier today.

In case you didn't know...

Rollins and Ambrose won the tag team championships three weeks ago after Roman Reigns left WWE to deal with his illness.

After winning the titles from Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler, Ambrose immediately attacked Rollins and ended The Shield similarly to how Rollins betrayed the group in 2014.

The heart of the matter

The match was made by acting General Manager Baron Corbin who forced Rollins to defend the titles despite no longer having a tag team partner.

Rollins basically fought AOP in a handicap match for the titles and was unable to defeat the Samoan Duo despite putting on a good performance.

Ambrose made his way to the ring after the match and attacked Rollins for the second time in three weeks.

The tag team division in WWE has been a mess for a majority of 2018, but putting the titles on AOP should be a great step in rebuilding the division.

This is the second WWE title change to take place in Manchester, England within the 2017-2018 year, with AJ Styles winning the WWE Championship from Jinder Mahal prior to the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

What's next?

AOP’s win marks the first tag titles they’ve won on the main roster and sets them up to face the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Cesaro & Sheamus, in a champions vs. champions match.

Rollins still has the Intercontinental Championship, for now, and is scheduled to face the United States Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura, at Survivor Series.

With Ambrose at odds with Rollins and expressing no interest in regaining the tag team titles, the expectation would be for The Lunatic Fringe to join Raw's Survivor Series team.