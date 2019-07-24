WWE News: Apollo Crews now using Hall of Famer's finishing move

Apollo Crews

What's the story?

WWE star and former Titus Worldwide member Apollo Crews has seen somewhat of a career resurgence in recent weeks, as he has competed in higher profile, competitive matches, despite losing a majority of the bouts.

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live, Crews faced WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match, and attempted to put Nakamura away by using The Olympic Slam, made famous by Kurt Angle.

In case you didn't know...

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle famously used The Olympic Slam as his finishing move throughout his career, in addition to his ankle lock submission hold.

The name of the move, however, had to be changed back in 2004 from the Olympic Slam to The Angle Slam, when Angle revealed during an interview that members of the International Olympic Committee were not happy with him using the word Olympic to describe a move in pro wrestling.

Angle named the move after his gold medal winning wrestling career, but apparently his amateur wrestling peers did not approve of Angle using the name Olympic to describe his finisher.

The heart of the matter

Evidently, WWE has no problem calling the move The Olympic Slam when it pertains to Apollo Crews. On this week's episode of SmackDown Live, the announcers billed the move as the Olympic Slam when he debuted the finisher during his match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Knee 2 Angle slam @WWEApollo #SDLive Omg Let’s Go Apollo pic.twitter.com/HNNOEF6Xm9 — Marc of the House Targaryen [Wrestling Society X] (@Black_Cena) July 24, 2019

Crews went on to lose the match, and suffered a post-match beatdown from the Champion.

What's next?

Apollo Crews made an appearance on WWE NXT TV last week, during which he lost a singles match to Kushida.

Crews was very impressive in the bout, which received a tremendous amount of praise from fans online, and it looks like WWE might be taking notice of Crews' incredible in-ring and athletic ability by featuring him in more competitive matches.

What do you think of Apollo Crews using the Olympic Slam finishing move? Let us know in the comments section!