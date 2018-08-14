WWE News: Arrested Man claims he stole Ric Flair's car

What's the story?

Ric Flair is not a superstar who has ever shied away from controversy in his career. He has survived aeroplane crashes, been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, pioneered wrestling and been the face of wrestling during the Era of wrestling territories.

However, it appears that in the latest incident concerning Flair, a man who was arrested for traffic violations and felonies recently, claimed that the stolen car belonged to Ric Flair.

In case you didn't know...

Ric Flair underwent emergency surgery last year when he had to be admitted to the hospital with serious health-related problems. An obstructive part of his bowel had to be removed, following which he went through kidney failure and dialysis. He was discharged from hospital and went through rehabilitation to regain his health.

Recently, the Nature Boy went through voluntary surgery yet again; a surgery to reverse a temporary colostomy that he said would help him to feel like the old 'Naitch' again.

The heart of the matter

Chambersburg, PA resident Jeffrey Dean Gross was arrested on Saturday afternoon, after officers arrived on the scene to find Gross lying on the ground next to a Honda SUV. He was arrested and charged with 'Driving w/o a license', 'Failing to carry license', 'Receiving stolen property', and 'Driv While Oper Priv Susp Or Revoked'.

You can see the court documents here.

Gross informed the police that the vehicle was out of gas and his license was suspended, and also expired. The officers discovered that the vehicle had been stolen from another township in Pennsylvania.

This was when Gross confessed that the car belonged to Ric Flair and that he had taken it while planning to return it on Saturday. He was taken to Franklin County Jail, and his bond was posted as being $50,000.

What's next?

Ric Flair is yet to comment on the incident publicly.

Gross' preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place on the 14th of August.

