WWE News: Asuka & Kairi Sane pitched a different tag team name before Kabuki Warriors

The Kabuki Warriors remain undefeated as a tag team

What's the story?

One of the most talked-about moments from the May 14 episode of WWE SmackDown Live came when Paige announced that Asuka & Kairi Sane will now be known as The Kabuki Warriors.

Speaking in an interview after the show, Paige revealed that the Japanese duo originally had a different idea for their tag team name.

In case you didn't know…

Paige returned to WWE programming in April 2019 as the manager of new tag team Asuka & Kairi Sane.

The former NXT Women’s champions joined forces with Bayley & Ember Moon to defeat Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville on their debut as a team on the April 16 episode of SmackDown Live.

They then went on to pick up their first 2-on-2 tag victory over Jaylee & Queen Aminata on April 30, while they were also victorious on the most recent episode of SmackDown Live when they defeated Rose & Deville in their first match with their new Kabuki Warriors name.

The heart of the matter

There has been plenty of criticism of Asuka & Kairi Sane’s new name, with many fans joking on social media that, much like The Viking Raiders (aka The Viking Experience/War Raiders/War Machine), WWE could decide to change their name again.

Hitting back at criticism from a WWE viewer on Twitter, Paige wrote:

“You know it was the girls who chose their name right? Well technically they wanted ‘kabuki girls’ but it was changed to kabuki warriors. Chill.”

The former SmackDown Live GM added during an interview with WWE.com:

“Actually, they wanted to be called Kabuki Girls but we thought Warriors would be more fierce. They’re about to take over the entire WWE women’s tag team division. There’s no doubt about it – they’re going to make it their house. I’m telling you here first, guys: they are taking over and they will be the next WWE Women’s Tag Team champions. IIconics, you better watch it.”

What's next?

The debate about the new name will no doubt rumble on over the next few days. From a storyline perspective, everything Paige said will likely come to fruition. Nobody else seems better positioned than Asuka & Kairi Sane to take the tag titles from The IIconics.