×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Asuka makes scary botch during WWE house show (Video)

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
News
02 Jan 2019, 00:09 IST

Asuka, Becky Lynch and Charlotte in Chicago
Asuka, Becky Lynch and Charlotte in Chicago

What's the story?

Video has released of current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka falling woefully short performing a dropkick on Becky Lynch during a Triple Threat SmackDown Women's Title Match in the main event of a house show at Tampa, Florida.

In case you didn't know...

Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have been main eventing the house show circuit for SmackDown over the last week or so. Each time, they've been competing for the title in a non TLC version of the match that saw Asuka dethrone Becky Lynch, and overcome Flair to become a champion again for the first time since losing the belt to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

The trio's match at Tampa, Florida has already made the news because 'The Man' Becky Lynch leaned into Stone Cold Steve Austin comparisons heavily when she hit Charlotte with the Stone Cold Stunner.

The heart of the matter

Asuka's 'Botchamania' worthy moment came when Charlotte Flair and Lynch were exchanging moves in the corner and the latter managed to knock Charlotte Flair onto her knees. Asuka was then supposed to use Flair as a platform to launch herself into a dropkick on Becky, but it didn't go according to plan. Take a look!

Asuka didn't get enough height or momentum on the Drop Kick and ended up just falling short of Lynch. It looks comical, but Asuka just narrowly manages to avoid taking out Lynch's knees which could have caused a potentially serious injury.

What's next?

It's looking more and more likely that one or more of the above three women will be in the WrestleMania main event with Ronda Rousey from Raw. The most likely scenario for me is Rousey, Lynch and Flair in a Triple Threat (sorry Asuka) but I'd also like to see a singles match between Rousey and Lynch.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Becky Lynch Asuka
Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
10 big things Asuka has accomplished in WWE
RELATED STORY
Opinion: What went wrong in the booking of Asuka and...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch fuels Steve Austin comparisons with...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ric Flair shares his thoughts on Charlotte vs...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why Asuka was added to...
RELATED STORY
5 moments from this week's SmackDown which made the WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: The real reason Asuka was chosen for the...
RELATED STORY
Women who defined wrestling: Post 2015
RELATED STORY
3 moments you may have missed on SmackDown Live this week...
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Preview: 1st January 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us