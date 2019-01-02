WWE News: Asuka makes scary botch during WWE house show (Video)

Asuka, Becky Lynch and Charlotte in Chicago

What's the story?

Video has released of current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka falling woefully short performing a dropkick on Becky Lynch during a Triple Threat SmackDown Women's Title Match in the main event of a house show at Tampa, Florida.

In case you didn't know...

Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have been main eventing the house show circuit for SmackDown over the last week or so. Each time, they've been competing for the title in a non TLC version of the match that saw Asuka dethrone Becky Lynch, and overcome Flair to become a champion again for the first time since losing the belt to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

The trio's match at Tampa, Florida has already made the news because 'The Man' Becky Lynch leaned into Stone Cold Steve Austin comparisons heavily when she hit Charlotte with the Stone Cold Stunner.

The heart of the matter

Asuka's 'Botchamania' worthy moment came when Charlotte Flair and Lynch were exchanging moves in the corner and the latter managed to knock Charlotte Flair onto her knees. Asuka was then supposed to use Flair as a platform to launch herself into a dropkick on Becky, but it didn't go according to plan. Take a look!

Asuka didn't get enough height or momentum on the Drop Kick and ended up just falling short of Lynch. It looks comical, but Asuka just narrowly manages to avoid taking out Lynch's knees which could have caused a potentially serious injury.

What's next?

It's looking more and more likely that one or more of the above three women will be in the WrestleMania main event with Ronda Rousey from Raw. The most likely scenario for me is Rousey, Lynch and Flair in a Triple Threat (sorry Asuka) but I'd also like to see a singles match between Rousey and Lynch.

