WWE News: Asuka opens up on her SmackDown Women's Title loss to Charlotte Flair

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.25K // 27 Mar 2019, 09:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Asuka

What's the story?

On this week's episode of SmackDown Live, WWE shocked the entire world by pulling off yet another massive twist on the Road To WrestleMania 35, as Charlotte Flair shockingly defeated Asuka to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Flair, since then, has taken to Twitter and responded to her historic 8th Women's Title win and former champion Asuka has also taken to social media in order to express her feelings following her loss to 'The Queen'.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this week, WWE officially confirmed that Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair will be main eventing this year's WrestleMania 35 show, with Rousey defending her Raw Women's Championship against Lynch and Flair in a Triple Threat Match.

As far as Asuka was concerned, 'The Empress of Tomorrow' was without an opponent for this year's WrestleMania and WWE had initially booked a fatal four way between Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, and Naomi with the winner getting a shot at Asuka's title at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, it looks like WWE decided to make a change in plans the very last minute and instead gave Charlotte a shot at the SD Women's Title once again.

The heart of the matter

With her historic eighth Women's Title win in WWE, Charlotte Flair has now ended Asuka's first reign as SmackDown Women's Champion right at the mark of her 100th day as champion.

Flair, however, is now all set to headline her first WrestleMania show as the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Asuka, meanwhile, took to Twitter and opened up on her devastating loss for the very first time, as she posted a very short but definitely a heartbreaking tweet which read "over".

Advertisement

Now, this tweet is likely to suggest the end of Asuka's first reign as champion, however, it could also mean that Asuka's dream of heading into WrestleMania as a champion is now over.

Nevertheless, you have to feel for 'The Empress of Tomorrow'.

over — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) March 27, 2019

What's next?

Charlotte Flair will walk into WrestleMania 35 as the new SmackDown Women's Champion and it'll be interesting to see if WWE decides to make this year's main event a double title match with both Rousey and Flair defending their belts against one another and Becky Lynch.

Advertisement