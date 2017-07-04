WWE News: Asuka refuses to return to NXT and puts forth a challenging demand

Asuka won't return to NXT unless...

Is there anyone who can defeat the Empress of Tomorrow?

What’s the story?

NXT Women’s Champion Asuka has taken to social media in order to assert that she won’t be returning to NXT unless the WWE finds her a suitable opponent.

Here’s the tweet sent out by the Empress of Tomorrow:

Still unstoppable, still untouchable, still undefeated. I'll be back to @WWENXT once you find a worthy opponent! #AndStill pic.twitter.com/uLp31lNArn — ASUKA / (@WWEAsuka) July 3, 2017

The WWE, on its official website, acknowledged Asuka’s post, and is likely to follow up on the same; possibly turning it into a storyline.

In case you didn’t know...

Asuka, whose real name is Kanako Urai, is widely regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers in the world today.

The 35-year-old has performed for the WWE since 2015 and has broken several records by successfully defending her NXT Women’s Championship, besides being the longest reigning champ in NXT history. Her reign has crossed the 454-day mark, breaking Trish Stratus’ record in the process.

The heart of the matter

Asuka’s dominance in the NXT Women’s division has seen her defend her strap against all-comers; and the Japanese Superstar is now apparently unwilling to return to the NXT ring, except for a worthy adversary. Here’s what she said regarding the same-

“Still unstoppable, still untouchable, still undefeated. I'll be back to @WWENXT once you find a worthy opponent! #AndStill”

The WWE addressed the issue on its official website, and may potentially turn this into a storyline in the days to come. Below are a few excerpts from the statements issued in the WWE’s article about Asuka’s demands-

“…it appears there may be some time before Asuka is back on WWE Network’s Wednesday night staple. Unless, of course, a “worthy” opponent soon makes herself known.Who will be the next person to try to dethrone Asuka? And how long will it take to find a challenger that can meet Asuka’s expectations?”

What’s next?

Asuka presently holds the NXT Women’s Championship and will defend her title once the WWE finds a suitable challenger for the dominant champion.

Author’s take

Asuka is without a doubt one of the best performers, bar none.

She has the look, mic skills and ring-craft to ascend to superstardom in the WWE. I’m truly intrigued to see how WWE chooses to use this angle to thrust Asuka further into the spotlight. Stay tuned!