WWE News: Asuka ties Trish Stratus' title reign record

Asuka tied with Trish Stratus' WWE title reign record of 448 days. What's next for the Empress of Tomorrow?

Asuka is now the 3rd longest-reigning Women’s Champion in WWE history

What’s the story?

Asuka has reportedly tied Trish Stratus’s WWE title reign record at 448 days. Asuka now holds the distinction of being the 3rd longest reigning Women’s Champion in WWE, and will surpass Trish tomorrow.

Additionally, it’s essential to note that the Japanese Superstar would still have to break Rockin’ Robin’s 502-day, and the Fabulous Moolah’s 10,170-day reign in order to become the longest reigning female titleholder in WWE history.

In case you didn’t know...

Asuka, whose real name is Kanako Urai, is widely regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers of all time, and is highly respected for her work on the Japanese professional wrestling circuit.

The 35-year-old signed with WWE in 2015 and won the NXT Women’s Championship on April 1st, 2016 at NXT Takeover: Dallas.

The heart of the matter

Asuka has defended her NXT title against all comers ever since she took the belt off of Bayley last year. The Empress of Tomorrow recently broke Goldberg’s legendary undefeated streak as well.

Furthermore, several industry experts, as well as fans, have speculated as to whether WWE plans to have Asuka break Rockin’ Robin’s title reign record that’s about 54 days from now. That would make Asuka the 2nd longest reigning Women’s Champion in WWE history.

Although it’s highly unlikely that Asuka will break the record set by the Fabulous Moolah that saw the latter hold the Women’s Championship from 1956-84 for 10,170 days; it’s highly likely that WWE books Asuka to hold the NXT Championship for more than 502 days having her surpass Rockin’ Robin’s record. Below is a list of the longest-reigning Women’s Champions in WWE history today:

The Fabulous Moolah - 10,170 days

Rockin’ Robin - 502 days

Asuka - 448 days

Trish Stratus - 448 days

What’s next?

Asuka presently holds the NXT Women’s Championship and performs on the NXT brand.

Rumours are rife in the professional wrestling community about the WWE considering promoting Asuka to the main roster very soon.

Author’s take

Asuka is one of the greatest woman performers to have ever lived.

I’d like to see WWE call her up to either RAW or SmackDown real soon, and have her booked against fellow athletic wonders such as Charlotte Flair and Naomi.