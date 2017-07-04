WWE News: Attitude Era star wants a match with Brock Lesnar

A UFC legend and former WWE star wants a shot at the current WWE Universal Champion.

by Harald Math News 04 Jul 2017, 12:36 IST

What’s the story?

A singles match with Brock Lesnar is one of pro wrestling’s biggest opportunities in 2017, and it is little wonder that stars of the past are queuing for a shot at The Beast Incarnate. The latest man to throw his hat into the ring is none other than former WWF King of the Ring, Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion, Ken Shamrock.

Once known as the ‘The World’s Most Dangerous Man’, Shamrock told the Primo Nutmeg that he would love to get in the ring with Lesnar, and said that the two would put on a great match.

In case you didn’t know...

Whilst his professional wrestling career maybe did not reach the heights many hoped it would, Ken Shamrock should still be regarded as one of pro wrestling’s great innovators. It was Shamrock who introduced the MMA-influence into the then-WWF, becoming the first major modern crossover star between the octagon and the squared circle.

Shamrock set numerous pay-per-view records during his initial time in the UFC, and is widely regarded as one of the great fighters of all time.

Shamrock actually trained as a pro wrestler in 1988, but it wasn’t until 1997 that he became a household name in sports entertainment. By 1999 he was gone from the WWF, but left behind a trail of broken ankles and championships in his wake.

The heart of the matter

In a recent appearance on the Primo Nutmeg podcast, Shamrock was asked whether or not he would be interested in returning to the biggest wrestling company in the world for a match with current WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar.

Unsurprisingly Shamrock replied in the positive, the prospect of one last headline performance against the biggest attraction in the sport being too much to turn down.

Shamrock noted that Lesnar’s style would mesh well with his, and he feels that the two could work a great match. Shamrock is the smaller and quicker of the two, and whilst the bout wouldn’t exactly be ‘David vs. Goliath’, it would still be a fine juxtaposition of strength against technique.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Shamrock revealed that he initially went to WWF for financial reasons and that Vince McMahon was particularly aggressive in signing The World’s Most Dangerous Man. The entire podcast can be listened to in the video below.

What’s next?

The likelihood of Brock Lesnar vs. Ken Shamrock happening anytime soon is several rungs below ‘not going to happen’. Shamrock hasn’t appeared on WWE TV in years, and has barely even been featured in the WWE 2K video game series.

Reports suggest that The World’s Most Dangerous Man and WWE aren’t on the best of terms, making a return match with the promotion’s star attraction practically impossible. Still, never say never in pro wrestling.

Author’s take

Brock Lesnar vs. Ken Shamrock is a true grappling dream match, but it is definitely one of those generational dream matches that couldn’t happen, much like Bret Hart vs. Daniel Bryan and Steve Austin vs. CM Punk.

With both men in their prime, magic could be created, but I don’t think many fans would have an interest in seeing a 53-year-old Shamrock take on a barely interested Lesnar.