WWE News: Austin Aries comments on a potential rematch with Neville in the near future

The current Impact World Heavyweight Champion looks back at the turning point of his Pro Wrestling career.

Austin Aries (right) interviewing Neville (left) on an episode of Raw

What’s the story?

Earlier today, current Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Austin Aries took it to the social media in order to look back on one of the most devastating losses in his Professional Wrestling career, as ‘The Belt Collector’ reflected on his loss to the former ‘King of The Cruiserweights’ Neville from Extreme Rules, 2017.

In case you didn’t know...

Austin Aries and Neville initially squared-off in a one-on-one match at last year’s WrestleMania 33 event, in the opening contest of the pre-show. Aries, who was unsuccessful in capturing the WWE Cruiserweight Title on the first occasion, eventually earned himself yet another shot at Neville’s Cruiserweight Championship at the 2017 Payback PPV, where the former won by disqualification only for Neville to successfully retain his title.

At Extreme Rules, 2017, Aries once again failed to win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, this time in a Submission match against Neville.

The heart of the matter

In a recent tweet, former WWE superstar Austin Aries decided to respond to an ‘On This Day’ post on Twitter which apparently seemed to have reflected on Aries’ loss against Neville at last year’s Extreme Rules PPV.

As noted, in his tweet, Aries claimed that ever since his loss to Neville at Extreme Rules, his life was never the same again and the 40-year-old apparently felt dejected and amused at the same time at this repeated failure.

However, additionally, Aries also sent out a message to his victorious opponent Neville and stated that he’d love to share the ring with the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion once again, as soon as he’s done serving his time with the WWE.

And life was never the same...



Dejected, almost amused at my repeated failure, who’d have known this moment here would be the catalyst for so much future success.



And to my victorious opponent...I’d love to do it again, shackles off, whenever you’re done serving your time... https://t.co/mbxmwY1wUV — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) June 4, 2018

What’s next?

Austin Aries is currently performing for two major promotions in Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor and has also been regularly involved on the Independent circuit as well.

Whereas, on the other hand, Neville hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since last October and has also moved back to his home country of England.