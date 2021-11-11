Austin Aries reveals whether WWE reached out to him after his second run in IMPACT Wrestling; discusses his relationship with WWE (Exclusive)

Austin Aries recently revealed that WWE did not reach out to him following his second run in IMPACT Wrestling. Aries stated that neither he nor WWE had any interest in building toward his return to the promotion.

The three-time IMPACT World Champion appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, to discuss a number of topics, including his relationship with WWE.

"No, they did not [reach back after my second stint with IMPACT]. I think there was a wonderful experience there. I think we both got to see what the other had to offer and I just don't think that's a bridge that is going to be crossed again. I don't personally really have any interest in going back there and I'm sure they probably don't have a lot of interest in bringing in a 43 year old, under 6 foot, white guy," said Austin Aries.

Austin Aries' brief run in WWE

Following years of experience wrestling in various top promotions across the world, Austin Aries was signed by WWE in 2016. He made his first appearance on NXT, being a welcome new addition to the brand. Aries had his first televised NXT match at the TakeOver: Dallas event, where he defeated Baron Corbin.

He gradually began climbing the ranks in WWE before suffering an injury that put him on the shelf for over four months. However, Aries remained an on-screen personality as he called a few matches from the announcers' desk.

When Aries returned to in-ring action, he was sent to 205 Live, where he became one of the top stars of the brand. He began a feud with Neville over the Cruiserweight Championship. Aries and Neville even had a match on the WrestleMania 33 kick-off show, as the former failed to defeat his nemesis on that occasion.

The two continued feuding over the next few months, but Aries never captured the cruiserweight title in WWE and was let go by the company in July 2017.

