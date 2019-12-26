WWE News: Austin Theory makes his NXT TV debut

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 26, 2019

Dec 26, 2019 IST SHARE

Austin Theory made his TV debut on tonight's NXT

Tonight's Christmas special episode of WWE NXT opened with the NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong putting his title on the line in an Open Challenge. His challenge was answered by the newest NXT signee Austin Theory who made his official TV debut tonight.

Today MUST be #Christmas because Santa Claus gave us the BIGGEST gift of all...



The #WWENXT debut of @austintheory1!!! 🎁☝️ pic.twitter.com/Qxfx8hMUWK — WWE (@WWE) December 26, 2019

Who is Austin Theory?

The 22-year-old former EVOLVE Champion signed with NXT back in August this year and also appeared ringside at NXT TakeOver: Toronto 2019 in the same month. When he was signed, Theory was still the reigning EVOLVE Champion.

He defeated current NXT Superstars Fabian Aichner and Roderick Strong in a Triple Threat match at EVOLVE 117 on December 15, 2018, to win the EVOLVE Championship. He dropped the title to Josh Briggs at EVOLVE 139 this year on November 9.

Theory showed much valor during his match with Strong and at one point it looked like he might take away the North American title from The Messiah of The Backbreaker's clutches. However, Strong rallied back with some vicious strikes and chops.

The Undisputed Era member retained his title in the end by forcing Theory to submit to his Stronghold maneuver after nailing him with the End of Heartache. Even though Theory lost, he made a lasting impression on his debut and given the proper booking, he could be the next breakout star in the Black and Gold brand.