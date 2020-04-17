WWE News - Backstage details on Triple H allegedly having heat with former GM

Triple H has to deal with lots of WWE personnel in his behind-the-scenes role.

Vickie Guerrero is best remembered in WWE for her time as a General Manager.

Triple H

The latest episode of Jim Ross’s Grilling JR podcast provided an insight into Vickie Guerrero’s nine-year run with WWE, including her behind-the-scenes relationships with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Vince McMahon.

Host Conrad Thompson mentioned that Guerrero, who joined WWE in 2005 and left in 2014, had good working relationships with Stephanie and Vince but the same could not be said for Triple H.

“Vickie has gone on record as saying she respected Stephanie as her boss but she had no relationship whatsoever with Triple H. She’s indicated she felt it was personal and she always felt closer to Vince than Hunter [Triple H].”

Although Ross was unaware of any backstage heat between Guerrero and Triple H, he acknowledged that having a good relationship with Vince would have benefited the former General Manager when it came to storylines.

“If you’re going to gravitate towards anybody or hope that somebody gravitates towards you from administration, you damn sure want it to be him [Vince McMahon], if you can pull that off, because it’s his say and his word and his direction that counts.”

Vickie Guerrero and WWE in 2020

Speaking on her Excuse Me podcast earlier this year, Vickie Guerrero revealed that WWE has stopped talking to her following her stint on commentary on an episode of AEW Dark in December 2019.

Guerrero previously interviewed two current WWE talents, Edge and Ruby Riott, on her podcast, but she said the company did not get back to her when she asked if she could interview more Superstars.