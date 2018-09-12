WWE News: Extremely Disappointing News For RAW Before Hell In A Cell

The numbers tanked as NFL season got underway

What's the story?

RAW was a mixed bag this week, with some good segments and some that were not so good. The ratings reflected this, as they saw a massive plummet from last week's numbers.

This is despite the fact that RAW was packed to the brim with superstars and legends, like Triple H and Mick Foley. Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns battled it out in the main event segment, this week.

In case you didn't know...

RAW saw some record low viewership numbers in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam 2018. After SummerSlam, the numbers picked up, even crossing the big 3 million mark.

Since then, every week has seen a steep decline in viewership numbers. This week was even worse as NFL season got underway and RAW faced stiff competition. You can read my assessment of this week's action, right here.

The heart of the matter

On last week's show, RAW saw a solid 2.873 million viewers. There was a rather significant decline in viewership this week as viewers were divided between NFL and WWE, and only 2.738 million viewers tuned in to catch the action from the show.

This is bad news because this was the go-home show before the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view this weekend, where Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman. This is the very first pay-per-view with Roman Reigns as Universal Champion, and WWE may have a lot of hopes pinned on the said event. One wonders if the numbers will improve in the fallout show, following Hell in a Cell.

What's next?

Hell in a Cell comes our way this weekend, with a card filled with talent from RAW and SmackDown Live. Join us live for all the coverage as it happens at Hell in a Cell. Be sure to read our post match analysis too.

