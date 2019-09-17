WWE News: Baron Corbin addresses fans not wanting to see him face Kurt Angle at WrestleMania

Baron Corbin

Is Baron Corbin the ultimate heel?

WWE RAW Superstar Baron Corbin prides himself on being one of the most hated heels in the entire company, and often fans debate whether or not Corbin has true heat in WWE, or the dreaded "go away" heat that has plagued stars in the past.

As a result of Corbin's polarization of WWE fans, a large percentage of people, including names like WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, were not happy with WWE's decision to book Kurt Angle's retirement opponent at WrestleMania 35 to be Baron Corbin.

Baron Corbin addresses WrestleMania fan negativity

In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, Corbin addressed the fan hate towards WWE booking him in a match against Kurt Angle, and admitted he was very aware of the negativity surrounding the match idea.

“No one wanted it to happen, and that was the best part,” said Corbin with a full grin on his face. “Everyone wanted John Cena, but that’s not who they got. It’s the same thing with the King of the Ring—I’m the last person you want to see win. That only adds to my fire. And that match with Kurt Angle is something I’ll hold dear forever.

“It’s such a cool thing to work with guys who paved the way for us. And I got to do it in a football stadium, which is where I made my WrestleMania debut in Dallas, and Kurt is such an amazing talent with real-world accomplishments in a gold medal. The caliber of person and athlete he is, it’s amazing. I was disappointed with my WrestleMania the year prior, and that was a moment I was searching for in my career.”

Since returning to WWE from a brief hiatus following his Universal Championship match loss at Extreme Rules this year, Baron Corbin has returned to the top of the card in WWE, and will face Chad Gable tonight on RAW in the finals of the 2019 King of the Ring tournament.

