WWE News: Baron Corbin and Dave Meltzer go back and forth on Twitter

What's the story?

Dave Meltzer called Baron Corbin an example of WWE's obsession with tall guys.

Corbin responded on Twitter which prompted Meltzer to respond when asked by a fan about heat with Corbin.

What matches and promos has Dave meltzer done. Ohh none! He is a old man who could never do what anyone on the roster can or could. — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 10, 2017

None whatsoever, he read something without context, reacted, wanted to pick a fight with a 30 year out of date comeback, and then ran. https://t.co/lbSzbwMMvu — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 10, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Meltzer is regarded by many as the biggest wrestling news journalist around with his critically acclaimed newsletter, the Wrestling Observer, being one of the top sources of wrestling news for years.

Despite his years of experience and connections within the wrestling world, many wrestling fans have criticized Meltzer for some of his more-opinionated based comments.

One of the things that have faced the most scrutiny in recent months has been his match ratings which fans have criticized following the 6-star ratings he gave to the Kazuchika Okada-Kenny Omega matches.

However, the match ratings are ultimately subjective, with Meltzer claiming that himself. So that's something fans need to understand.

The heart of the matter

Meltzer would tweet another message out regarding the "never took a bump" comment and insinuated that Corbin wasn't as 'secure' as he seems to be.

Corbin would respond by explaining that he did not block Meltzer anymore and that it was only done during his time in developmental.

You where blocked while I was in nxt. Now you're free to say what ever to me — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 10, 2017

Meltzer would respond by claiming that Corbin's insult was weak because his logic meant that the people running the WWE wouldn't be able to judge the product because they "never took a bump.".

Up your insult game to 2017. The never took a bump is from 1982, 90% of the guys running your company never did either, VKM didn't till 52. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 11, 2017

A fan then asked Corbin if a non-actor had to love every film he saw just because he wasn't an actor. He responded by claiming they didn't but claimed that the viewer couldn't comment on the abilities of the actor.

Not at all. But you can't comment on the actors ability unless you have done it before or at least tried. — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 10, 2017

Meltzer would respond once again by claiming that Corbin's comment made no sense and reminded Corbin that Vince McMahon couldn't judge the product based on that logic.

Think before tweeting. By that logic, your boss had no right to judge anyone in wrestling until 1998. Muchnick never had the right. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 11, 2017

What's next?

The comments that triggered this feud were Dave Meltzer commenting on Corbin being a tall guy getting a push due to his height and that push will intensify if Corbin becomes the WWE Champion.

Corbin is scheduled to face John Cena at SummerSlam, but Corbin could cash in on either Shinsuke Nakamura or Jinder Mahal after their WWE Championship match.

Author's take

Despite Meltzer's criticisms, Corbin will more than likely become a WWE Champion.

And with that in mind, Corbin probably should've just ignored his comments.

