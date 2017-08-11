WWE News: Baron Corbin and Dave Meltzer go back and forth on Twitter
A twitter beef between a wrestler and a wrestling journalist
What's the story?
Dave Meltzer called Baron Corbin an example of WWE's obsession with tall guys.
Corbin responded on Twitter which prompted Meltzer to respond when asked by a fan about heat with Corbin.
In case you didn’t know...
Meltzer is regarded by many as the biggest wrestling news journalist around with his critically acclaimed newsletter, the Wrestling Observer, being one of the top sources of wrestling news for years.
Despite his years of experience and connections within the wrestling world, many wrestling fans have criticized Meltzer for some of his more-opinionated based comments.
One of the things that have faced the most scrutiny in recent months has been his match ratings which fans have criticized following the 6-star ratings he gave to the Kazuchika Okada-Kenny Omega matches.
However, the match ratings are ultimately subjective, with Meltzer claiming that himself. So that's something fans need to understand.
The heart of the matter
Meltzer would tweet another message out regarding the "never took a bump" comment and insinuated that Corbin wasn't as 'secure' as he seems to be.
Corbin would respond by explaining that he did not block Meltzer anymore and that it was only done during his time in developmental.
Meltzer would respond by claiming that Corbin's insult was weak because his logic meant that the people running the WWE wouldn't be able to judge the product because they "never took a bump.".
A fan then asked Corbin if a non-actor had to love every film he saw just because he wasn't an actor. He responded by claiming they didn't but claimed that the viewer couldn't comment on the abilities of the actor.
Meltzer would respond once again by claiming that Corbin's comment made no sense and reminded Corbin that Vince McMahon couldn't judge the product based on that logic.
What's next?
The comments that triggered this feud were Dave Meltzer commenting on Corbin being a tall guy getting a push due to his height and that push will intensify if Corbin becomes the WWE Champion.
Corbin is scheduled to face John Cena at SummerSlam, but Corbin could cash in on either Shinsuke Nakamura or Jinder Mahal after their WWE Championship match.
Author's take
Despite Meltzer's criticisms, Corbin will more than likely become a WWE Champion.
And with that in mind, Corbin probably should've just ignored his comments.
Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com