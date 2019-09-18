WWE News: Baron Corbin comments on winning the King of the Ring 2019

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 84 // 18 Sep 2019, 00:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

King Baron Corbin

This week's RAW featured the much-anticipated finals of this year's King of the Ring tournament. Chad Gable, representing SmackDown, squared off against RAW's Baron Corbin to determine the WWE King of the Ring 2019.

As expected, the match didn't disappoint. Corbin and Gable fought back-and-forth but it was The Lone Wolf who had the last laugh. After winning the coveted King of the Ring title, Baron Corbin was interviewed backstage, where the new King didn't hesitate to brag about his victory.

WWE King of the Ring 2019

After an absence of 4 years, WWE reintroduced the King of the Ring concept this year. The 16-man tournament featured 8 Superstars from both RAW and SmackDown to crown the King of the Ring 2019. Drew McIntyre, Samoa Joe, Ricochet, Sami Zayn, The Miz, Cedric Alexander, Cesaro and Baron Corbin were selected for the RAW brand while the Blue Brand had Kevin Owens, Elias, Ali, Buddy Murphy, Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, Andrade and Apollo Crews lined up to represent them.

The month-long tournament saw Chad Gable and Baron Corbin overcome all the odds and reach the finals. Initially, the two were supposed to face each other at the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view but it was then delayed to last night's RAW.

King Corbin

In the early stage of the tournament, no one could have predicted that Baron Corbin will be the one to win the entire thing. He did eventually and that's why in the backstage interview, Corbin termed his win to be 'out of spite' for the fans.

Baron Corbin also commented that winning the King of the Ring tournament will not propel his career to the top as he's already there, in the top-tier of WWE. To him, the title will be nothing but another feather in his cap.

If you felt that these were too much, don't forget to tune in to watch Baron Corbin's coronation on tonight's SmackDown.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news about WWE and UFC. Do not miss out!