WWE News: Baron Corbin confirmed as the first finalist for WWE King of the Ring 2019

The finals of WWE King of the Ring 2019 awaits

WWE's return to Madison Square Garden featured the first-ever triple threat semi-final match for the WWE King of the Ring tournament. Samoa Joe, Ricochet and Baron Corbin battled it out on RAW to advance to the finals of this year's tournament, and undoubtedly, they delivered one of the best matches of the night.

Towards the end of the match, Ricochet had Samoa Joe down following a 630 Senton but Baron Corbin took the advantage and pinned Joe to get the victory. He will be facing either Chad Gable or Elias to be crowned this year's King of the Ring at Clash of Champions.

WWE King of the Ring 2019 summary

After a 4 year absence, WWE reintroduced the King of the Ring tournament this year to provide a platform to the upcoming stars to solidify their position on the main roster.

The 16-man tournament featured 8 Superstars from both the brands. From RAW's side, Ricochet, Samoa Joe and Baron Corbin advanced to the semis, while Elias and Chad Gable reached the semifinals as a part of the Blue Brand.

Ricochet defeated Drew McIntyre in the first rounds while Samoa Joe took out Cesaro. The two were supposed to face each other to determine the semifinalist but the match ended in a double count-out resulting in both of them reaching the semis. Their opponent, Baron Corbin, had to go past The Miz and then Cedric Alexander to earn his spot in the semifinals of this year's King of the Ring tournament.

The era of King Baron Corbin?

The WWE Universe never believed that Baron Corbin could make it to the finals considering the initial stages of the King of the Ring tournament, but The Lone Wolf has made a career out of disappointing the fans.

The former WWE United States Champion, Baron Corbin kicked off 2019 by challenging the SHIELD, he went on to retire Kurt Angle in his 'Farewell match' at WrestleMania followed by multiple Universal Championship encounters with Seth Rollins.

Corbin just looks to add the King of the Ring title on his ever-impressive resume and it seems that the fans will have no other option but to bow down King Corbin should he win the final.