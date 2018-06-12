Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Baron Corbin debuts new look on Monday Night Raw

Constable Corbin has kicked off his new role with a much-needed change.

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
News 12 Jun 2018, 06:29 IST
2.97K

The Bald Constable, Ladies and Gentlemen
The Bald Constable, Ladies, and Gentlemen

What's the story?

Baron Corbin's role as the Constable of Monday Night Raw is off to a great start with the Lone Wolf making a long-awaited change to his look.

On this week's episode of Raw, Corbin revealed that he cut his hair and has gone bald.

In case you didn't know

Corbin was drafted to Raw during the Superstar Shakeup, but didn't have any storylines going forwards.

That would change last week on Raw when Corbin told General Manager Kurt Angle that Stephanie McMahon named him the "Constable" of Raw.

The heart of the matter

One of the biggest complaints from wrestling fans regarding Corbin was his hairstyle. Many were saying that his hairline made it difficult to take him seriously and suggested a variety of ways to alter his hair for the better - one of which was shaving it off.

These criticisms went largely ignored for most of his WWE career, but it almost became a unanimous opinion that Corbin's hair didn't work with the tough guy, loner character WWE gave him. And as an authority figure on Raw, it would stand out even more.

Shortly after Corbin debuted his new look, WWE released a video of Corbin shaving his hair:

What's next?

With his new role as an authority figure, it will be interesting to see how Corbin is used by the company.

Since he was appointed by McMahon, he'll more than likely end up in a similar role to Kane who ditched his Demon gimmick and worked with The Authority as Corporate Kane from 2013 to 2015 until he abandoned the group to pursue his rivalry with Seth Rollins.

He wasn't booked for the Money In The Bank pay-per-view, so any future storylines stemming from his authority figure gimmick doesn't seem to be coming to fruition any time soon.

WWE Raw Kurt Angle Baron Corbin
