WWE News: Baron Corbin gets in a Twitter spat with CZW wrestler

The question isn't "Did this indie wrestler insulting Baron Corbin on Twitter go badly?" The question is "HOW badly?"

In the ring or online – don’t mess with this guy.

What’s the story?

One of the reasons Baron Corbin is doing as well as he is these days is that he seems pretty committed to his gimmick. A “lone wolf” type generally doesn’t get along with anyone – in or out of the ring. He even carries this over to Twitter, where he has no problem ripping into anyone who wants to step up to him – even wrestlers in other companies.

Previously...

Corbin has never had an issue with issuing some End Of Days-level burns to fellow Tweeters who think they can get one over on him. Like the exchange with this poor soul who is probably still recovering...

@TheCesarScorpio it's your girls fault she keeps bringing cookies over late at night — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 3, 2016

Ouch.

The heart of the matter

CZW wrestler and “actor based out of the [New Jersey] area” Geoffrey Bravo decided to take an unprovoked Twitter swipe at the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Winner of 2016 and posted this yesterday:

I don't get Baron Corbin's sex appeal that women love.... Y'all likevthe balding, kinda in shape, lost look in the eyes look? Lmao — Geoffrey Bravo (@GeoffBravo5_aka) May 25, 2017

Let’s just say Corbin was ready to fight fire with napalm...

@GeoffBravo5_aka I don't get how you call your self a pro wrestler. Wrestling for chips and maybe 5 bucks just makes you a pretend wrestler. Big difference — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) May 26, 2017

This was followed by a somewhat weaksauce response from Bravo, followed by an obvious white flag...

@BaronCorbinWWE I'm apparently enough of a somebody to elicit a response.... and I didn't even tag you. Have a great day, brother! — Geoffrey Bravo (@GeoffBravo5_aka) May 26, 2017

What’s next?

Chances are, Corbin has probably already forgotten about the whole exchange and has moved on.

Author’s take

This “Wrestler X responds to Wrestler Y on Twitter” stories may not seem like much... and they’re not. But, they’re fun. And, while Corbin wasn’t exactly complimentary to Bravo, he gave the indie wrestler a bit more exposure just by responding to him – both on Twitter and via sites like ours.

So, that’s pretty cool. See? We post stories like these because we care, you guys.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com