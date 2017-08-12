WWE News: Baron Corbin gets into a Twitter battle with Nikki Bella over SummerSlam fight

Corbin current holds the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Baron Corbin isn't taking it easy on anyone from the Cena camp

What's the story?

In the last SmackDown episode the Lone Wolf tried to foul-mouth John Cena and Daniel Bryan confirmed a match between the two would take place at SummerSlam.

Corbin then tried to dish out some insults to the 16-time Champion but had to face with Cena’s fiancé Nikki Bella.

In case you didn't know...

Corbin is the holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase, which means he can cash in a title opportunity at any time.

The Lone Wolf has been on a major rise over the past few weeks and this time, Cena was not going to take any of it with the Toronto crowd letting Corbin have it with some rather funny “Dumpster fire” chants.

The heart of the matter

Corbin tweeted on the social networking site that insulting the Lone Wolf actually made Cena a loser and asked the former champion to be prepared for SummerSlam.

.@JohnCena insulting me makes you no better than all the losers on twitter. Way to be a role model. See you at #SummerSlam — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 9, 2017

Nikki then came to the rescue of her husband and claimed that Cena would slap Corbin’s mouth right off his face.

And I can't wait to sit front row and see him slap that mouth right off your face!????????????????No one gives & inspires as much as that man does. N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 9, 2017

Corbin was not going to take this lying down and told Nikki to carry a towel so that she can throw it in when her future husband cannot take any more.

Front row? I'll be sure to slam him in to the barricade in front of you. Bring a towel, you can throw it in when he can't take anymore. — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 10, 2017

What's next?

There will be a lot more to and fros between Cena’s camp and Corbin as the pair try to heat up their SummerSlam bout.

The pay-per-view is only a couple of weeks away and it will not be a surprise if the pair bad mouth each other in the upcoming SmackDown episode as well.

Author's take

Corbin doesn’t seem to have the sizzle in the ring at the moment and has to push his Lone Wolf gimmick via the microphone or Twitter.

What can be speculated is that Corbin might end up winning against Cena and then also cash it in after the Nakamura-Jinder Mahal fight and pick up the title for the first time in his career.

That might not be the most popular decision the WWE takes but making Mahal the champion also has not brought the pop that the company would have predicted.