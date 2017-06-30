WWE News: Baron Corbin purchases The Big Show's house

Baron Corbin made an interesting investment.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam News 30 Jun 2017, 01:42 IST

Baron Corbin is on the rise

What’s the story?

On a recent episode of Talk is Jericho, Baron Corbin said that he bought a house from The Big Show. Interestingly, the World’s Largest Athlete actually purchased the property from The Undertaker.

In case you didn’t know...

Baron Corbin signed with NXT in August 2012, and he spent almost four years in the developmental territory before receiving a promotion to the main roster.

The Lone Wolf won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match on June 18, 2017, to cement his status as a future WWE Champion. He appears to be destined for big things in the WWE as the brass is heavily invested in him.

The heart of the matter

When Corbin was talking to Jericho about his latest purchase, he also remarked that the house was built for a larger person and that everything in it was larger than normal. WWE.com made an amusing observation about The Lone Wolf’s latest purchase and remarked:

By the transitive property, does this mean Corbin literally owns The Undertaker’s yard now? Roman Reigns might have a few thoughts for the local zoning board official on that one

What's next?

Corbin and The Big Show are on different brands, so the two men won’t interact on television in the near future. The former Arizona Cardinal is set to engage in a rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura and will face The King of Strong Style at WWE Battleground on July 23, 2017.

Author’s take

Baron Corbin’s appearance on Talk is Jericho makes for an interesting listen. He has a fascinating backstory and can certainly play a more nuanced character in the future.

