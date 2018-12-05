WWE News: Baron Corbin reveals what Vince McMahon thinks of his work as GM

Corbin and Angle have battled for control of Raw for most of 2018.

What's the story?

Baron Corbin has been the running Raw as 'Acting GM' ever since Stephanie sent Kurt Angle on a 'vacation' at the end of Summer.

Corbin helped lead Team Raw to a victory over Team Smackdown, and the Billion Dollar Princess said that he was given the tile of GM-Elect until TLC.

Corbin spoke with Booker T on the Hall-of-Famer's Heated Conversations podcast and noted that Vinny Mac is a huge fan of his recent work as GM.

In case you missed it...

Kurt Angle and Corbin had been bickering back and forth for most of their tenure together as Raw General Manager and Constable of Raw.

Angle had been an easy scapegoat for McMahon and Corbin, so storylines continued to pit the two against each other.

Both continued to wrestle, but after Angle was essentially embarrassed by Drew McIntyre before Survivor Series, we haven't seen the Olympic gold medalist.

The match between McIntyre and Corbin was to determine the captain of Team Raw, and since Angle lost, Corbin had the honor.

In the time following Survivor Series, an event that Raw swept save for the pre-show tag match, Corbin has been ruling over Raw with an iron fist. He even put Alexa Bliss to oversee the women's division on Raw.

He boldly stated that he would remember those that stood with him currently and those who were against him prior to his match with Braun Strowman at TLC.

If Corbin wins the match at TLC, he will become the permanent GM of Raw. That would spell even more disaster for the likes of Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, Finn Balor and Elias.

The heart of the matter

Vince had been a big fan of Corbin's ever since he came to the main roster. He had a short run with the U.S. Title and won the Money in the Bank briefcase.

He failed to cash it in on Jinder Mahal, however, as he reportedly ran afoul of etiquette backstage at one point.

Although fans probably loathe Corbin in his role as GM-Elect, he has been effective as a heel.

That's your main objective as a heel - get the crowd to hate you and boo you.

Since he's been so effective lately, Corbin revealed on Booker T's Heated Conversations podcast that Vince McMahon has certainly taken notice:

“They’re letting me have fun with it and doing it my way and as for me. And Vince (McMahon) loves it,” he said. “For the last four weeks, I’ve been the first 15-minutes of Raw. That’s crazy. That’s the John Cena spot and Roman Reigns spot. And I’m doing it. It’s a great opportunity, and I love the challenge. Right now, people hate me for it, and I love it. They despise that I’m on their TV six or seven times a night. If they hate me that much, they’re following everything I do.”

Corbin has repeatedly stated that Braun won't show up at TLC, essentially forfeiting the match to Corbin. Per stipulation, if Corbin wins the match, he will become the full-time GM of Raw.

Strowman's status for the event is currently unknown.

What's next?

Corbin will continue to punish most of the faces on Raw until his match at the TLC PPV.

If Strowman is unable to compete, there will be back up plans in place that will still determine Corbin's fate going forward.

If he loses, what happens to him then?

Does he find a way to weasel himself back into power and Stephanie's good graces?

We all know Stephanie's character has no patience for anyone, especially if they either fail or don't meet her exceedingly high expectations. TLC will ultimately set the tone for the early parts of 2019 and the ensuing Royal Rumble PPV in January.

