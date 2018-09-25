WWE News: Baron Corbin reveals why he trolls haters on twitter, story behind haircut, RAW, SmackDown and more

Baron Corbin was appointed as the Acting GM of WWE Monday Night RAW by Stephanie McMahon

What's the story?

Baron Corbin spoke to Inside The Ropes and addressed several topics with regard to his career as well as his online presence.

Corbin revealed why he chooses to troll his haters on Twitter, and recalled how his new hairstyle came about.

Speaking on the differences between the RAW and SmackDown locker rooms, "The Lone Wolf" had an interesting take on what changes him being drafted from the blue brand to RAW brought about in his routine.

In case you didn't know...

Baron Corbin was drafted from SmackDown Live to the WWE's RAW brand earlier this year, and eventually began his current gimmick of "Constable" Corbin.

Ever since taking to the aforesaid gimmick, Corbin's stock is said to have risen--with several members of the professional wrestling world lauding him for reinventing himself on-screen.

Corbin also shaved off his long hair to make way for a new shorter hairdo, which is said to have helped him fend off criticism from certain sections of fans about his receding hairline.

The heart of the matter

Baron Corbin is currently the "Acting General Manager" of Monday Night RAW, and seems to be making optimal use of his role as one of the top authority figures in WWE today. Constable Corbin revealed that he'd been wanting to cut his hair for about a year, and had been seeking permission for the same.

It was only recently that the WWE permitted him to go forward with the haircut--given how hairstyles are generally very significant with regard to the on-screen character--and Corbin gladly chopped off his long hair. Corbin also spoke about hitting back at online trolls who criticize his work, looks, etc:

"Sometimes people say things and they're lobbing a softball and you can hit it out of the park…If people want to spend their day, like, I just can't fathom how people spend their day being so negative all the time.”

“So I like to entertain myself. There are a lot of long car rides. A lot of plane rides. And that's usually peoples response when I destroy them. They're like "Oh. You must care because you're doing it." And I'm just like, no. I'm bored at being at an airport because I'm delayed for two hours--It entertains me to wreck your world." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Corbin also revealed that the locker rooms on the SmackDown and RAW brands had a different feel from each other. He added that while on SmackDown he worked Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday; since shifting to RAW he's been working Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

What's next?

Constable Corbin continues to serve as Acting GM of RAW in the absence of Kurt Angle.

