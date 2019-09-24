WWE News: Baron Corbin's name officially changed; gets new look and theme song

Baron Corbin

The former RAW General Manager Baron Corbin managed to reach new heights last week. He was able to become the new WWE King of the Ring 2019 after decimating Chad Gable in their singles match.

Now that he has been able to reach this point, it appears that he is about to be recognized by a new name by WWE. His name was officially changed on WWE.com to 'King Corbin'. On this week's episode of RAW, it was revealed that he had a new look and theme song as well.

King Corbin

The WWE commentary team has been referring to Baron Corbin as King Corbin for some time now — at least Cory Graves has, but now, The Lone Wolf's name has officially been changed to King Corbin by the WWE.

The new and improved, King Corbin

Given his heelish character, Corbin will be using his new title of 'King' as a regular part of his gimmick going forward, reminiscent of the 'King Booker' character Booker T introduced following his win of the WWE King of the Ring back in the day.

For Corbin, he has a new look and theme song as well.

King Corbin's new look and theme song

King Corbin has a new look.

Instead of the traditional red cloak and golden crown, which he had worn during the coronation ceremony last week on WWE SmackDown Live, Corbin had all new gear this week, more suited to his character. This might have been because Gable had destroyed Corbin's old King of the Ring cloak and crown last week, but on the other hand, this enables him ton suit himself more with custom gear.

He had a black cloak, reminiscent of Game of Thrones' direwolf pelt, and a beautiful black crown.

While entering, his new theme song also played out, a change from his usual "I Bring The Darkness (End of Days)" entrance music, which was an update with some new music added to the track.

On RAW, he faced Chad Gable in a rematch of their King of the Ring encounter after Gable interrupted Corbin's coronation ceremony last week. Corbin was close to tapping out when Gable had the ankle lock set up. He used his sceptre to hit Gable and was disqualified. After the match was over, he continued to decimate him.

