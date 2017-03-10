WWE News: Baron Corbin speaks about usage of PG language in WWE, whether his in-ring attitude matches his real-life persona

'The Lone Wolf' could get his first taste of championship gold at WrestleMania.

Corbin is currently engaged in a feud with Dean Ambrose

What’s the story?

SmackDown Live superstar Baron Corbin was recently a guest on The Bob and Tom Show where he spoke about the use of PG language in the WWE and also revealed how much of his in-ring attitude matches his personal in real life.

In case you didn’t know…

Ever since Dean Ambrose pinned him in the Elimination Chamber match at the eponymous pay-per-view last month, Baron Corbin has used every opportunity to attack ‘The Lunatic Fringe’. The latest episode of SmackDown Live witnessed more of the same as Corbin assaulted Ambrose with a metal pipe and also used a forklift to decimate him.

The heart of the matter

Talking about the use of PG language in the WWE, ‘The Lone Wolf’ admitted that emotions tend to get the better of them at times due to the high level of competition and they end up using an inappropriate word. However, according to him, it is better to ask for forgiveness than permission. This is what Baron Corbin had to say:

“Yeah, ya know, I tailor that [to] 'PG.' I mean with anything, emotions get high, we're very competitive with what we do, everybody wants to be the best, so, sometimes those emotions will get the best of you and you'll let a word fly and you'll hear about it later. So, ya know, better to ask for forgiveness than permission, right?”

Corbin claimed that his real-life attitude has a lot in common with his in-ring persona and it has been a major reason behind his success at present and also during his football years. In his opinion, it is just that the attitude that he already had in him has been increased 100 times to show everyone what he is made of. The 32-year old stated:

“I mean that attitude, that persona I carry is something I've always had with me, I mean, that's what made me successful, especially in football and is making me successful now. It's just an attitude that really developed in me and now we just amplify it times 100 and make sure everybody understands what I do and what I'm about.”

What next?

It is quite obvious that Baron Corbin’s ongoing feud with Dean Ambrose will be culminating in a WWE Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania. Considering the events that have transpired between the two of them in recent weeks, the WWE may be thinking of a no holds barred match or something on those lines.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Baron Corbin is undoubtedly one of the most talented superstars in the WWE at present and it is about time that he had a title belt around his waist. The Intercontinental Championship may just serve as the beginning of better things for ‘The Lone Wolf’.

