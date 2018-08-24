WWE News: Baron Corbin speaks on cutting his hair, feud with Kurt Angle

What's the story?

WWE Monday Night RAW superstar Baron Corbin has said he found it very easy deciding to cut his hair, and that he has enjoyed his feud with Kurt Angle.

In case you didn't know

The night after WrestleMania 33, Angle was introduced as the new General Manager of RAW, by WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon.

Angle has been opposed by RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, which led to a mixed tag match at WrestleMania 34, where Angle and Rowdy Ronda Rousey, defeated Triple H and Stephanie.

Corbin is a former United States Champion, Mr. Money In the Bank and Andre the Giant Memorial Battle royal winner.

In April this year, Corbin was drafted to the RAW brand. In June, the lone wolf became 'the Constable': a hand-chosen representative for Stephanie on the show. He debuted a new look and shaved his head for the role.

This week, Angle was relieved of his duties by McMahon, with Corbin replacing him as acting GM.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to WrestlingInc, the Constable said it was "so easy" to say goodbye to his hair.

"I’ve been wanting to do it for a while. “There’s a lot of things people don’t think about. You have your appearance in action figures, video games, all those things — you can’t just change [your look] like that because there are so many things that go into it. So when it got approved it was awesome, I was excited to cut it, and it’s made my life very easy.”

When asked about his feud with Angle, the new General Manager said that he was looking forward to pushing the Olympian's buttons.

"We all know he’s tough and has accomplished some great things. So we’ll see how crazy I can drive him and eventually I feel like he’s gonna have to flip a switch and have a problem with me and we’re gonna have to settle it in the ring."

What's next?

It will be interesting to see how this story develops, as Angle has shown he is physically well and able to wrestle. There have been reports that Angle is looking to return to wrestling full-time, and a feud with the man who ousted him as GM would make a great first match.

Can Corbin do a great job as the acting GM of RAW? Sound off in the comments.