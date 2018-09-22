Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Baron Corbin talks about his treatment within the WWE

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
News
344   //    22 Sep 2018, 17:32 IST

Is he nearing 'End Of days' as GM?
What's the story?

Baron Corbin is the current Acting General Manager of Monday Night Raw, and he recently stopped by at WWE Performance Center to play the new WWE 2K19.

He shared his thoughts with Cultaholic.com's Adam Pacitti, and I would like to thank Wrestling Inc. for the information.

In case you didn't know...

Baron Corbin is a former NFL player and started training at WWE Performance Center to make a debut on the WWE roster. During those days he was asked about his wrestling upbringing and how he feels about training with wrestlers from other Independent Circuits.

The heart of the matter

Baron Corbin talked in depth about his experience at the WWE Performance Center. He stated:

"Yeah, you definitely come in with...a target on your back. I came from the NFL, so people didn't like that, or they just try to make assumptions, and I think when you assume, you look stupid."

He also spoke about how fans, and not just fellow wrestlers misjudged him. The current Acting General Manager also talked about how current main roster wrestlers support each other both inside and outside the ring.

According to Corbin, "I think everybody wants everybody to be successful. There is that competitive nature, in a sense that everybody wants to be the best, but if A.J. Styles is more successful, and Braun Strowman is more successful, that makes the company more successful," Corbin discloses. He goes on to add, "It makes a guy like me more successful, because I step in the ring with those guys...they immediately associate you with that level."

What's next?

Baron Corbin has been a part of WWE Management since Kurt Angle was sent on vacation by Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon on the 20th August 2018 episode of Raw.

The 'Lone Wolf' is currently playing the role of a heel general manager, and it is only a matter of time before he gets involved in a feud with returning Kurt Angle.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.


Amit Shukla
ANALYST
A die heart WWE and Wrestling Manic
