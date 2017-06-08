WWE News: Batista has a stern message for the Anti-LGBTI camp

'The Animal' Batista stands up for the rights of the LGBTI community.

Batista has gained mainstream traction thanks to his role as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy

What’s the story?

Batista has a stern message for the Anti-LGBTI (Anti-Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transsexual and Intersex) camp. The Animal recently responded to a fan who thanked him for the support that the former WWE Champion had shown for the LGBTI community in the past.

Obviously no thnx necessary but I appreciate the acknowledgement. Proud son of a lesbian and anyone who has issue w/ that can suck my balls https://t.co/gHYC9puexP — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 6, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Batista had previously come out in defence of the LGBTI community after legendary professional boxer Manny Pacquiao made a few offensive comments about gay people, comparing them to animals. Speaking to TMZ last year, Batista stated:

“My mom happens to be a lesbian so I don’t f**king take that sh*t”

The heart of the matter

In response to the fan who showed his appreciation for Batista owing to The Animal standing up for LGBTI people, Batista stated:

“Obviously no thnx necessary but I appreciate the acknowledgement. Proud son of a lesbian and anyone who has issue w/ that can suck my balls”

Batista recently made headlines by speaking out against what he perceives to be WWE’s mistreatment of his close friend and current WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil. He also had a social media exchange with his former boss Vince McMahon that saw both men engage in what appeared to be a cordial conversation. The Animal has no plans to the return to the squared-circle as of now.

What’s next?

Batista recently starred in the lead role of the multi-million dollar blockbuster Hollywood movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The 48-year-old is presently busy with his movie obligations however it’s intriguing to note that he did, in fact, reveal his desire to return to WWE for one last run against Triple H.

Author’s take

Batista is spot-on in his analysis here. We, as human beings, ought to refrain from judging one another for what we choose to do in our personal lives.

