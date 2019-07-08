WWE News: Batista reveals how he was escorted out of a WWE live event once

Batista

What's the story?

WWE veteran Batista recently spoke with Chris Jericho on his podcast on a variety of topics. The Animal revealed a story from his past, stating that he was once asked to leave a WWE live event.

In case you didn't know...

Batista was one of several new recruits that WWE called up on the main roster in the spring of 2002, which included the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Randy Orton. The Animal came up as a sidekick to D-Von Dudley, who was now Reverend D-Von.

The association didn't last long and Batista went on to become a part of Triple H's Evolution, kicking off a mega push that resulted in him becoming a multiple-time World Champion and one of the biggest Superstars of his generation.

After losing a brutal battle against his mentor Triple H at this year's WrestleMania, Batista announced that he is retiring from professional wrestling.

The heart of the matter

While talking with Jericho, Batista shared an interesting story from the time he wasn't a major star on the WWE roster and was trying to get a spot in the company. Batista recalled that he had been calling Jim Cornette to try and bag a job, but his calls weren't being returned. He went to a house show, entered a backstage area and began looking for Cornette. He was then confronted by security and was told to leave.

"I didn't know any better, went backstage, no one stopped me and I'm just walking around backstage looking for him. Security came up and asked if they could help me and I told them I was looking for Cornette, they told me I had to leave."

What's next?

After retiring from professional wrestling following his loss to Triple H at this year's WrestleMania, Batista is all set to focus on his Hollywood career. His new movie 'Stuber' is all set for a release on July 12th.